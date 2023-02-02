 Skip to main content
Lions' four-game win streak snapped at Stetson

UNA Athletics

DELAND, Fla. -- The University of North Alabama men's basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 79-57 road loss at Stetson in ASUN Conference basketball action.

The Lions took a 31-30 lead early in the second half but were out-scored by the Hatters 49 to 26 the rest of the way.

With the loss, North Alabama is now 13-11 overall and 5-6 in ASUN play. Stetson improved to 12-10 overall and 7-4 in conference play. The Hatters now have a 6-1 record at home.

Daniel Ortiz led UNA with 14 points, while K.J. Johnson had 12 and Damian Forrest 10. Dallas Howell led the Lions on the boards with six.

The Lions will continue the Florida road trip on Saturday when they face FGCU in Fort Myers.