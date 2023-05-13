Lions fall to Central Arkansas in ASUN Tournament

DELAND, Fla. -- Needing just one win to claim the 2023 ASUN Conference softball championship, the University of North Alabama suffered a 3-1 loss to Central Arkansas in the opening game that included a four-hour rain delay, then dropped the winner-take-all championship game 6-0.
Seeded fifth entering the tournament, North Alabama rolled to four straight wins during the week to claim a spot in the championship round as the lone unbeaten team. UCA was able to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Lions earlier in the tournament by rallying to take the title.
After getting 41 hits in its first four tournament games combined, including an ASUN Tournament record 18 against Jacksonville, UNA was held to just four total hits in Saturday’s games.
North Alabama’s record drops to 34-16-1 with the loss.
In the opening loss by the Lions, the game was tied 1-1 in the sixth inning before the four-hour rain delay. The Bears came up with two runs in the final two innings for the 3-1 win, forcing the additional game.
Central Arkansas struck first with a run in the second inning when Jaylee Engelkes hit a solo home run to lead off the inning.
North Alabama tied it in the third when Felicity Frame walked, went to second on a wild pitch, saw Sidney Bevis and Georgia Land walk to load the bases, and scored on a wild pitch.
Pitching in the rain, UNA starter Elena Escobar walked two batters in the sixth inning before the game was stopped. When play resumed, Maci Birdyshaw came on to pitch for the Lions but an error on a ground ball to second allowed the go-ahead run to score. UCA’s Morgan Nelson then hit a solo home run in the seventh to make the final count 3-1.
Escobar (11-5) took the loss for UNA and the Lions had just two hits in the contest.
In the second game, UCA got two runs in the first inning as Madi Young doubled and scored on a throwing error and Mary Brown followed with a solo home run. The Bears then added three runs in the third inning to make it 5-0 and another in the fifth inning to make it 6-0. .
Birdyshaw, who had earned three of UNA’s tournament wins in the circle, took the loss. She is now 13-7.
North Alabama was held to two hits in the loss by UCA’s Kayla Beaver.