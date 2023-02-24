Lions fall in regular season finale to Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State took an early lead and used a 41-23 rebounding advantage to keep North Alabama at arms length as the Gamecocks picked up a 92-83 win over the Lions at CB&S Bank Arena.
JSU held a slim 42-39 edge at halftime and led the entire second half. The Lions pulled within a single point twice in the second half but couldn't catch the Gamecocks in the regular season finale for both teams.
UNA falls to 18-13 overall and 10-8 in the ASUN. JSU improved to 13-18 overall and 6-12 in the ASUN.
Freshman phenom Jacari Lane led the Lions with 26 points and added eight assists. Daniel Ortiz scored 24 and Will Soucie added 11.
Both teams hit nearly 50 percent of their shots from the floor and JSU held a slight 11-10 lead in three-point baskets.
North Alabama will begin play in the ASUN Conference Tournament as the sixth seed on Tuesday against third seeded Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky.