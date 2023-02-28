Lions fall in Quarterfinals of ASUN tournament

RICHMOND, Ky. -- Just 10 days after the University of North Alabama men's basketball team knocked off Eastern Kentucky on the road, the Lions returned to Alumni Coliseum and came out on the short end of a 73-48 decision to EKU in the quarterfinal round of the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.
With the loss, UNA ends its best season on the Division I level at 18-14.
The Lions trailed 7-0 to open the game and 14-2 just over six minutes in.
North Alabama was down 37-19 at the half after shooting just 23 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes.
UNA trailed by as many as 37 points in the second half but Daniel Ortiz hit four three-point baskets in the closing minutes for the Lions to close the gap. Prior to Ortiz streak, UNA had hit just one of its first 19 three-point attempts. The Lions finished the game 5-for-23 from three-point range.
EKU also held a commanding edge in rebounding at 57 to 26, and scored 42 points in the paint.
Ortiz led the Lions with 22 points. No other Lions were in double-figures.