Lions Fall in One-Direction Game at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – Down 31-7 in the second quarter, the University of North Alabama scored 21 straight points but eventually came out on the short end of a 47-31 score to Jacksonville State at Toyota Field.
The Gamecocks ran all over the Lions in the first college football game at Toyota Field.
The game was played in one direction on the home field of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
With the loss, UNA is now 1-5 overall, while Jacksonville State improved to 6-1.
JSU scored three times in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead before UNA got a nine-yard touchdown pass from Noah Walters to Corson Swan at 9:28 of the second quarter to get the Lions on the board. Sam Contorno’s PAT made it 21-7.
After the Gamecocks added another touchdown and field goal for a 28-7, UNA put together a 75-yard drive in just six plays to score just before intermission. The Lions scored on a 12-yard pass from Walters to Takairee Kenebrew to make it 21-14 with27 seconds left in the half.
UNA then received the opening kickoff of the second half and cashed in two plays later as ShunDerrick Powell scored on a 52-yard run to cut it to 31-21.
After a defensive stop, UNA scored again on a five-yard pass from Walters to Demarcus Lacey to pull the Lions within three points at 31-28 9:12 left in the third quarter.
Turnovers plagued the Lions in the second half and JSU capitalized, scoring another 16 points.
UNA’s final score came on a 32-yard Sam Contorno field goal at 11:14 of the fourth quarter.
Powell rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries for his third 100-plus yard game of the season.
Walters was 19-of-33 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice and the Lions lost two fumbles.
Swan had five catches for 96 yards and Kenebrew had five catches for 86 yards.
UNA plays at Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.