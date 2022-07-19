 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lioness killed by new male companion at Birmingham Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0
Akili

Akili (photo from The Birmingham Zoo's Facebook page)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Officials at a zoo in Alabama say a female lion was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion.

The Birmingham Zoo says a female named Akili died on Monday within minutes of a meeting with a new male lion named Josh.

The zoo says the slow process of introducing the two lions to each other had begun previously following the male's arrival in April.

Josh was brought to the zoo as replacement for another male lion that died in 2021.

Dozens of people expressed sorrow over Akili’s death in response to an announcement by the zoo on social media.

