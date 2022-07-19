Lioness killed by new male companion at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Officials at a zoo in Alabama say a female lion was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion.
The Birmingham Zoo says a female named Akili died on Monday within minutes of a meeting with a new male lion named Josh.
The zoo says the slow process of introducing the two lions to each other had begun previously following the male's arrival in April.
Josh was brought to the zoo as replacement for another male lion that died in 2021.
Dozens of people expressed sorrow over Akili’s death in response to an announcement by the zoo on social media.