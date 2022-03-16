Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

We are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds for a little fuel to build up in the atmosphere later today. The chance is there for one or two thunderstorms as a result, but no severe weather is expected. Rain comes to an end by sunset tonight.
A fairly active stretch of weather continues over the next seven days, but there are a few breaks in between. While St. Patrick's Day is dry Thursday, it will stay cloudy. Our next weather maker arrives Friday ahead of a cold front. North Alabama has been placed under a Level 1 risk for strong storms Friday. Widespread showers and storms arrive during the morning hours and last into the afternoon. The overall severe weather threat is low, but any strong storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The rain and severe weather threat ends by sunset Friday. The cold front will not bring much of a cooldown, but will keep us dry for the first weekend of Spring! Highs Saturday are in the low 60s an make a run for 70 Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
We are also watching a dynamic system early next week with the potential for another episode of strong to severe storms. The severe weather risk for Tuesday is outlined just to the southwest of our coverage area. This forecast will continue to change over the next six days and impacts are still possible here in North Alabama even if we are not technically under a severe weather risk right now. We'll keep a close eye on the forecast trends in the coming days.