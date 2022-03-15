Lingering showers and some thunder Wednesday

Expect morning lows in the lower 50s Wednesday morning. As a center of low pressure spins nearby, showers linger in the area through the first half of the day tomorrow. Expect the rain to taper during the afternoon as highs reach the mid 60s.
Despite some clouds, drier weather makes for a nicer Thursday for St. Patrick's Day. Highs warm to the lower 70s before rain and a few storms are back Friday. The outlined risk for severe weather is much farther to our south Friday, but at least a few rumbles of thunder are possible in North Alabama. This is coming along with a cold front, so high temperatures Saturday will be back in the lower 60s before warming up to start the coming work week.
Speaking of, we are watching next Tuesday for the risk for severe storms. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) has already been issued just to our south for the Day 8 outlook. With that amount of confidence from the SPC that far in advance, this is an aspect of the forecast that we'll be watching and talking about frequently in the coming days.