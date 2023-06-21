Lincoln County sheriff seeks target shooter who may have hit nearby fisherman

A man going fishing was struck by a bullet from someone target shooting in the Cash Point area of Lincoln County, Tennessee.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in that area to please let them know if they have information about who may have been target shooting Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says they believe it was an accident but would like to educate the person responsible.
The man shot received minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office reminds people to always have a backdrop area if target shooting. Treelines and long fields do not protect anyone from a stray bullet.
Deputies ask that you please call 931-433-9821 if you have any information on this incident.