Lincoln County Sheriff announces retirement

Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder will retire from his position in just over a month.
He has served that community for nearly two-decades.
Blackwelder explained at a commission meeting that after spending time reflecting and praying he knew it was time to go home.
“I always prayed God would tell me when it was time to come home, he didn't have to hit me this hard, but I knew I was pretty hard headed,” Blackwelder said.
The announcement caused an emotional stir as deputies and county workers cried and applauded Sheriff Blackwelder for his service and dedication.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's website, Blackwelder's law enforcement career started there in 1992 as a corrections officer.
The community elected him as sheriff in 2006. Blackwelder made improvements to the county's jail system one of his initial priorities. He increased security at the courthouse by purchasing metal detectors and certifiying deputies.
Blackwelder also spearheaded an effort to hire, train, and place school resource officers in each of the county's schools to increase safety measures for students and staff.
Blackwelder's last day on the job will be July 31, 2023.