Lincoln County shelter stops taking animals after officials don't OK more money for Humane Society

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
north central Madison, Moore, eastern Lincoln and western Franklin
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lynchburg to Huntland to Hazel Green.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, New
Market, Lincoln, Elora, Hurdlow and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lincoln County shelter stops taking animals after officials don't OK more money for Humane Society

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln County Humane Society

FILE

The future of the animal control program in Lincoln County, Tennessee, remains unclear after the local Humane Society told local governments it will not continue providing animal services in the county.

It's a service the nonprofit organization has been contracted to do for decades.

A sign on the door of the shelter in Fayetteville advises viewers about the group's stance. The Humane Society requested a funding increase this year from the city of Fayetteville and Lincoln County.

The request would have the Humane Society's funding from the city increasing from $75,000 to more than $110,000. Lincoln County said it, too, was asked for a double-digit budget increase.

While the Humane Society provides all animal services for both entities, both refused the budget increase requests.

"For the last 20 years, the Humane Society has provided animal control services for the city, and right now, we are still negotiating to see where that relationship can go. But at the moment we don’t know where that relationship will look like at the end of all this," Fayetteville City Administrator Kevin Owens said Thursday.

The Humane Society was closed and no one returned phone calls from our newsroom Thursday, but the city says the shelter is desperately trying to find forever homes for the dozens of animals still in the shelter before the end of the month.

It is not clear what will happen to any animals left there if the shelter closes, but Owens said the city is working on a short-term plan to keep the city- and county-owned shelter building operating until they can find a solution for handling animal services moving forward.

"We're trying to make sure our stray animals and unwanted animals are taken in and cared for. That's what we're doing right now," Owens said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com