Lincoln County schools closed Wednesday due to flooding

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.
* WHEN...Until 345 PM CST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CST, river gauges indicated rises on Indian Creek
due to yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
