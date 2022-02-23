Lincoln County schools closed Thursday due to weather

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...
Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.
* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
