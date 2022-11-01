Lincoln County Schools announce 2nd closure in 2 weeks due to illness

Students and staff in Lincoln County, Tennessee, will have two days off this week as the district's absentee rate reaches — and in some areas, exceeds — last week's.
Director of Schools Bill Heath said all Lincoln County Schools buildings and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. This closure will also cancel all in-service events for school staff on Friday.
Games and practices handled by Lincoln County Schools are canceled from Thursday morning through Monday morning. However, the Lincoln County High School football game and practices will continue as scheduled, Heath said.
Last week, the school system canceled school for one day due to rising numbers of sick students and staff in the district.