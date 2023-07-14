Lincoln County Crime Stoppers increase reward to $6,000 for information on 18-year-old's murder

An increased reward for information regarding the 2022 murder of an 18-year-old in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is now being offered.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the reward offered by Lincoln County Area Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Billy Rashun Taylor’s death has been increased to $6,000.
Police say the reward was initially $1,000 and was approved by Crime Stoppers’ board of directors in the case. However, that reward has now been increased to $6,000 after an anonymous donor made a $5,000 contribution in hopes of solving the murder.
Police say Taylor left his girlfriend’s residence the night of March 30, 2022, noting that weather conditions that evening were very stormy.
Driving his girlfriend’s white Acura four-door passenger vehicle at the time, Taylor was traveling west on Maple Street in Fayetteville when he was shot, which caused him to crash into a utility pole in front of 608 Maple Street, police say.
Police say Taylor was believed to have been the only person in the vehicle and was found about 8:55 p.m. by the resident of the address, along with a member of the Fayetteville Police Department command staff.
Investigators with Fayetteville Police believe Taylor was shot in the area between Mark Avenue and 608 Maple Street seconds before he was found.
Taylor died the following day as a result of the gunshot wound.
Police say Taylor was a 2021 graduate of Lincoln County High School and had planned to attend Martin Methodist College on a scholarship. Police describe him as a lover of sports and dominated in any sport he played.
If you have information in the case, call Lincoln County Area Crime Stoppers at 931-433-7867.
You will remain anonymous and be eligible for the $6,000 award.
