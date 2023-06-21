Lincoln County business owner charged with theft pleads guilty, ordered to pay back victims

A former business owner accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to theft.
Timothy Seth Cox pleaded guilty to three counts of theft in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
This comes after he failed to show up to court in early May, leading to his arrest nearly a week later.
Now he's out of jail and on probation required to pay back his victims in Lincoln County.
"This is the season," Victim Nancy Taylor said. "People are putting in pools be careful."
Timothy Seth Cox stole more than $20,000 from three different families in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
He was doing it through his business Southeast Recreation.
For Taylor, he promised her a pool for her disabled son.
She and her husband paid him a nearly $14,000 deposit.
The work was never completed.
"We should never should have just trusted him," Taylor said. "We never should have."
Cox's plea deal required him to spend 30 days in jail, which he completed.
"My hope is, because we can't really prohibit him from trying to obtain employment or working, but we certainly want to try and help get the word out to the public that Mr. Timothy Seth Cox is someone to be very wary of doing business with," Lincoln County Assistant DA Jeff Ridner said.
Cox is now on five years of supervised felony probation as part of his plea deal and required to pay his victims back.
"He agreed to pay complete restitution to all of the victims at the minimum rate of $500 per month," Ridner said. "On the date of the plea, we were able to collect approximately $7,000 to go ahead and start getting out to our victims for partial restitution."
Taylor says she'll believe it when she sees it.
"I am not going to believe this guy is good for it until we're paid off or he's in jail doing time," Taylor said.
Cox is accused of similar crimes in other counties including Marshall and Madison Counties.
If you feel you've been a victim, you should report it to your local law enforcement agency.
If Cox misses a payment to one of his victims, he could end up back behind bars because that would be a violation of his probation.