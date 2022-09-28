Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way.
Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning.
The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at least seven years.
The CEO and general manager of the company said when they heard help was needed, the answer was an easy yes.
"Well, we normally volunteer, and so we called the state to get into touch with the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association," said Britt Dye, CEO and general manager of Fayetteville Public Utilities. "We told them if they needed help to send to the South, we are ready to go."
He said his employees are up for the challenge and ready to go as soon as they can.
"Our employees, their adrenaline is flowing," said Dye. "They are all about helping other co-ops, the customers that they serve and the most important thing: safety."
Dye emphasized the need for patience, as workers are trying their best to get the power back on while working in dangerous conditions.
The city of Huntsville is also sending a crew of eight members to assist with damage repair in Florida. Huntsville Utilities is sending four contractor crews from Sparks Energy Inc.
Where the crew goes and when they'll leave have not yet been determined.