Lincoln Co. schools closed Wednesday

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 425 AM CST, Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&