Lincoln Co. schools closed Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 645 AM CST.

* At 417 AM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated that
showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain have pushed Indian
Creek above flood stage to around 8.6 feet. Flash flooding is
occurring at this time near Indian Creek and will continue through
645 AM CST.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport and
Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin
AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall
and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 645 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 425 AM CST, Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier
rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from
these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban
areas.
- Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.5 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro,
Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield,
Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay,
Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and
Hazel Green.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY
TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From early this morning to early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 AM CST Wednesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this morning to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will
continue to develop along a slow-moving cold front from late
this evening into Wednesday morning. The front will drift
slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing
several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With
a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall
amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for
both areal and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Lincoln Co. schools closed Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln County schools in Tennessee is closed Wednesday due to severe weather. 

Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath said they found closed roads, and the school system has the days to close.

