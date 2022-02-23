Lincoln Co. schools closed Wednesday due to flooding

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.
* WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 905 AM CST, River gauges indicated heavy rain due to
yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in
the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&