Lincoln Co. schools closed Wednesday due to flooding

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 905 AM CST, River gauges indicated heavy rain due to
yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in
the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Lincoln Co. schools closed Wednesday due to flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOLS WEB IMAGE.jpg

Lincoln County schools in Tennessee is closed Wednesday due to severe weather. 

Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath said they found closed roads, and the school system has the days to close.

