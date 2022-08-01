Lincoln Co. and Fayetteville City, TN students return to school Monday

Students in Lincoln County and Fayetteville City School districts are officially back in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year.
Nearly 1,200 Fayetteville City students went back to the classroom Monday for a half day.
The district has spent the last few months preparing for this day, namely when it comes to safety.
"What happened in Texas and over the summer in Gadsden has us thinking about a lot of things," Director of Schools Bill Hopkins said. "We've re-evaluated a lot of our procedures."
Hopkins said the district met with teachers and reviewed safety protocols to ensure that all students are safe when they're at school this year.
Students are going back to a fully-staffed district, too, something not every district can say.
"I don't think I've ever seen the issues with trying to find certified employees that we've seen this year," Hopkins said. "The lack of certified employees is real not just for Fayetteville but also for our surrounding schools in middle Tennessee. I've talked with lots of my friends in Alabama and finding employees is really difficult."
Hopkins said many teachers left the district to work in Alabama, where teachers got a statewide pay raise. Fortunately, he said, they were able to refill those positions by the start of school.
Students at Fayetteville High School all attended a half-day Monday. On Tuesday, only sophomores and seniors will attend school. On Wednesday, only freshman and juniors will attend. All Tigers are back in the classroom for the first full-day of school at Fayetteville High on Thursday.
"This is what we've been talking about all summer," Hopkins said. "We have missed students!"