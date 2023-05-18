Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo is this weekend

The competition is underway for the 41st Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo. The ticketed event will be at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for over $50,000 in prize money in what is considered the largest outdoor rodeo east of the Mississippi.
The rodeo is a family-friendly event with professional clowns and specialty acts.
Proceeds from the two-day event help purchase training and equipment for deputies of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
"All the proceeds we will make on this will go for buying equipment that we can't otherwise have. For instance, last year we bought protective vests for all of our [corrections officers],” said McLaughlin.
“That was a $50,000 purchase. Something that was not in the budget. Something you kinda have to wait for, but we didn't have to wait for this.
“We've bought vehicles in the past. It supports our helicopter for searching for lost people or escapees. So it goes for all of that equipment that we don't have to wait for," explained McLaughlin.
Ticket prices for each day are $15 for adults if bought in advance, $17 for adults at the gate, $10 for children 12 and under if bought in advance, and $12 for children at the gate.
The rodeo will be held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Alabama Highway 99 west of Athens. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office or online by clicking here.