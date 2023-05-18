Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo is this weekend

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo is this weekend

41st Annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo

Image from 41st Annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Facebook page.

The competition is underway for the 41st Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo. The ticketed event will be at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for over $50,000 in prize money in what is considered the largest outdoor rodeo east of the Mississippi.

The rodeo is a family-friendly event with professional clowns and specialty acts.

Proceeds from the two-day event help purchase training and equipment for deputies of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

"All the proceeds we will make on this will go for buying equipment that we can't otherwise have. For instance, last year we bought protective vests for all of our [corrections officers],” said McLaughlin.

“That was a $50,000 purchase. Something that was not in the budget. Something you kinda have to wait for, but we didn't have to wait for this. 

“We've bought vehicles in the past. It supports our helicopter for searching for lost people or escapees. So it goes for all of that equipment that we don't have to wait for," explained McLaughlin.

Ticket prices for each day are $15 for adults if bought in advance, $17 for adults at the gate, $10 for children 12 and under if bought in advance, and $12 for children at the gate.

The rodeo will be held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Alabama Highway 99 west of Athens. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office or online by clicking here.

