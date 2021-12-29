Limestone County warning siren remains out of service after car wreck

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, CULLMAN,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE,
AND SCOTTSBORO.

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

Limestone County warning siren remains out of service after car wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado siren
Sierra Phillips

An outdoor warning siren in eastern Limestone County is still out of service after being damaged by a car wreck earlier this month, according to the Limestone County EMA.

The siren is located near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone roads. Daphne Ellison of LCEMA said it will remain out of service until parts are available and repairs can be made. 

Ellison reminded residents to rely on more than just outdoor warning sirens during severe weather, as it can be hard to hear them indoors.

Residents can stay weather aware by using a NOAA weather radio, signing up for Smart911 alerts and other methods, such as WAAY 31 and the WAAY 31 StormTracker app.

READ MORE: WAAY 31 Severe Weather Protection Guide

