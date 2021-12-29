Limestone County warning siren remains out of service after car wreck

An outdoor warning siren in eastern Limestone County is still out of service after being damaged by a car wreck earlier this month, according to the Limestone County EMA.
The siren is located near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone roads. Daphne Ellison of LCEMA said it will remain out of service until parts are available and repairs can be made.
Ellison reminded residents to rely on more than just outdoor warning sirens during severe weather, as it can be hard to hear them indoors.
Residents can stay weather aware by using a NOAA weather radio, signing up for Smart911 alerts and other methods, such as WAAY 31 and the WAAY 31 StormTracker app.
