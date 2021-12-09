You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Limestone County warning siren damaged in car wreck

tornado siren

The outdoor warning siren near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone roads in Limestone County is out of service after being damaged by a vehicle, the Limestone County EMA announced Thursday.

Daphne Ellison with LCEMA said the siren will be out of service until parts are available and repairs are made but did not say how long that process might take.

LCEMA advises residents not to rely on outdoor warning sirens for alerts during severe weather or tornado warnings, as they may not be heard while indoors. Residents should stay weather aware and can do so through methods like using a NOAA weather radio and downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker app.

