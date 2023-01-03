Limestone County teen's capital murder trial delayed until April

The Limestone County teen accused of killing five family members has a few more months in jail before his new trial.
On Tuesday, Judge Chadwick Wise delayed Mason Sisk's capital murder trial until April 10 due to a scheduling conflict.
The evidence that led to a mistrial was also discussed, as the judge clarified both parties now had equal access to Mary Sisk's phone, which had been unlocked during the trial last September.
The state also presented its DNA findings from the sample taken from Sisk in December. The state had not asked for a DNA sample during the original trial and did not have anything physically linking Sisk to the suspected murder weapon.
In the courtroom, the defense read the state's report from the Alabama forensics department and said the report found no genetic match to any DNA evidence in the case. Neither party discussed specific details included in the report.
Sisk will be back in court Jan. 13 for another hearing before his trial in April.