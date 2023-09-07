Limestone County teen murderer Mason Sisk gets life without parole for killing family members

Limestone County teen murderer Mason Sisk now knows the punishment he will receive for killing five members of his family.
Sisk was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a Thursday sentencing hearing.
In April, a Limestone County jury found Sisk guilty of murdering his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Grayson; 4-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
Sisk was 14 when he committed the crimes in their Elkmont home in September 2019.
Each victim had been shot once in the head except for Colson and Mary, who suffered several gunshot wounds. Mary, Rorrie and Colson were found dead at the scene. John and Grayson were taken to hospitals where both later succumbed to their injuries.
Sisk was not eligible for the death penalty since he was a teenager when the crimes took place.
The Elkmont teen first went to trial in late 2022. A mistrial was declared when Mary's cell phone later became available as evidence. The phone had been in FBI custody for about three years and wasn't unlocked until after the initial trial.