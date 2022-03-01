Limestone County teen charged in mass murder of family members seeks new attorney

A Limestone County teenager accused of a mass murder will be getting a new attorney.
One of Mason Sisk’s defense attorneys has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
Attorney Lucas Beaty is asking off the case because Sisk has some misgivings about Beaty’s run for district attorney.
Beaty told the court that he feels Sisk should have nothing but complete confidence and trust in his attorneys for his upcoming trial in September.
The judge has not yet ruled on the motion.
Sisk, 17, is charged with murdering his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019. He is being held in the Limestone County jail.
His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.