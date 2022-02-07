Limestone County Sheriff's Office: Woman found on top of train died by suicide

The death of a woman whose body was found on top of a train in Limestone County has been ruled a suicide, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was discovered Jan. 29 after the train was stopped near Harris Station Road in Tanner. Investigators later determined the train had traveled to Limestone County from Louisville, Kentucky, through Nashville.
Investigators said the victim's last known location was Nashville.
CSX Railroad Police, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ Huntsville Medical Unit, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Latent Print Unit, Henderson (Tennessee) Police Department, Metro Nashville (Tennessee) Police Department and Davidson County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
If you or someone you know may be struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can help. The network of local crisis centers can be reached 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-8255 or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.