Limestone County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help identifying burglary suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone County Burglary Suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into a pharmacy and stole medication.

It happened just before 4 o'clock Friday morning at Southside Pharmacy in Tanner.

The unknown suspect got into the building through a small window and stole medication.

If you recognize the offender or have any information related to this case, please contact Investigators Jesse Gibson or Steven Ferguson at 256-232-0111.

VIDEO: Limestone County Sheriff's Office video of burglary suspect

