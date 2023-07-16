Limestone County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help identifying burglary suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who broke into a pharmacy and stole medication.
It happened just before 4 o'clock Friday morning at Southside Pharmacy in Tanner.
The unknown suspect got into the building through a small window and stole medication.
If you recognize the offender or have any information related to this case, please contact Investigators Jesse Gibson or Steven Ferguson at 256-232-0111.
VIDEO: Limestone County Sheriff's Office video of burglary suspect