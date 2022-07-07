Limestone County Sheriff's Office searching for 16-year-old last seen July 2

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old resident last seen July 2.
Charity Makayla Smith left her residence in the Clements community at about midnight July 2. She was last seen wearing pink shorts, a green tank top and cowgirl boots.
Smith is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Kristin King at 256-232-0111.