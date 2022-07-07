 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Limestone County Sheriff's Office searching for 16-year-old last seen July 2

  • 0
Charity Makayla Smith

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old resident last seen July 2.

Charity Makayla Smith left her residence in the Clements community at about midnight July 2. She was last seen wearing pink shorts, a green tank top and cowgirl boots.

Smith is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Kristin King at 256-232-0111.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

