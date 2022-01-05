Limestone County sheriff: Victim shot during attempt to get weapon from suicidal person

One person was shot in the neck early Thursday morning while trying to get a weapon away from a suicidal person, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 28,000 block of Lambert Road in Ardmore about 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputy Chad Mitchell found the female victim and applied pressure to the wound until EMS arrived.
Investigators learned the victim was shot when a single round discharged when the weapon was being taken from a suicidal family member, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital and was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.
There have been no arrests, but the sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.