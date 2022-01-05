 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Limestone County sheriff: Victim shot during attempt to get weapon from suicidal person

  • 0
SHOOTING WEB IMAGE

One person was shot in the neck early Thursday morning while trying to get a weapon away from a suicidal person, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 28,000 block of Lambert Road in Ardmore about 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Chad Mitchell found the female victim and applied pressure to the wound until EMS arrived.

Investigators learned the victim was shot when a single round discharged when the weapon was being taken from a suicidal family member, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital and was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

There have been no arrests, but the sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com