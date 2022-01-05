Limestone County sheriff: Victim shot during attempt to get weapon from suicidal person

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty, and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please continue to monitor the forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&