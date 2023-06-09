 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties for today.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Limestone County Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect in Tanner burglary

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone County Sheriff Tanner Burglary Suspect

Image from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Facebook page 

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who entered a business Saturday night.

Police say the suspect entered the property of H&R Agri-Power, located on U.S. Highway 31 in Tanner.

Police also say that once the suspect was inside the fenced-in area, he shut the main breaker off and pulled the meter base that supplied power to the business. The suspect entered several company vehicles in the parking lot before entering the business and removing the alarm panel from the wall.

If you have any information on the suspect, police ask that you please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

You can view a video of the suspect at the scene from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you