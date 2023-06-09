Limestone County Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect in Tanner burglary

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who entered a business Saturday night.
Police say the suspect entered the property of H&R Agri-Power, located on U.S. Highway 31 in Tanner.
Police also say that once the suspect was inside the fenced-in area, he shut the main breaker off and pulled the meter base that supplied power to the business. The suspect entered several company vehicles in the parking lot before entering the business and removing the alarm panel from the wall.
If you have any information on the suspect, police ask that you please call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
You can view a video of the suspect at the scene from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.