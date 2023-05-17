Limestone County sheriff seeks help finding missing Athens man

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Robert Dale Reyer.
Reyer is a 67-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.
Reyer was last seen on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. wearing black sweatpants, a black and brown raincoat, glasses and a black walking cane in the area of Blackburn Road in Athens.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Dale Reyer, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 or call 911.