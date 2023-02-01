Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect.
The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect took phones from employees and money from a register. The exact amount was not released.
If you recognize the man in the attached photos or have information about the case, contact Investigator Austin Roberson or Capt. Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.