Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns of mail scam ahead of holidays

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received reports of a new scam in the area involving mailed packages.
LCSO said scammers are calling potential victims and claiming their package was intercepted by Homeland Security. The scammer then claims the package had illegal items inside and tells the potential victim to press a button so they can speak with an officer.
Anyone who receives a call like this should just hang up instead.
“Should you press 1, the next scammer will explain to you that you are facing felony charges for the package you ordered, but if you send a gift card number, provide a credit card number or bank account number, you can prevent a warrant being obtained for your arrest,” LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson said.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said Homeland Security will never call and request money to prevent a warrant. If someone isn't sure if the call they received is from a scammer, they can call LCSO to speak with an investigator, he said.