Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner attacked, shoots attacker

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee
Valley...

A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United
States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle
Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday.

Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over
northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the
region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing
rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee
River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas
mainly north of the Tennessee River.

By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of
northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee
will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the
day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and
evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow.
Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining
water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to
some localized travel impacts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner attacked, shoots attacker

  • Updated
  • 0
SHOOTING WEB IMAGE

Limestone County investigators believe alcohol may have contributed to a fight at a home on Sugar Plum Lane in which a man attempted to attack the homeowner, only to get shot by said homeowner.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a fight about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Sugar Plum Lane. Witnesses told deputies that the man was “banging on their neighbor’s door,” and after the homeowner answered, the man attacked and pinned him down. 

During the ensuing scuffle, the homeowner pulled out a weapon and shot the man in the leg. Police said the man returned home and was taken to a local hospital by family members.  

The sheriff’s office said no one has been arrested at this time. The case will be presented to a Limestone County grand jury at a future date. 

Tags

Recommended for you