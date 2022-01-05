Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner attacked, shoots attacker

Limestone County investigators believe alcohol may have contributed to a fight at a home on Sugar Plum Lane in which a man attempted to attack the homeowner, only to get shot by said homeowner.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a fight about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Sugar Plum Lane. Witnesses told deputies that the man was “banging on their neighbor’s door,” and after the homeowner answered, the man attacked and pinned him down.
During the ensuing scuffle, the homeowner pulled out a weapon and shot the man in the leg. Police said the man returned home and was taken to a local hospital by family members.
The sheriff’s office said no one has been arrested at this time. The case will be presented to a Limestone County grand jury at a future date.