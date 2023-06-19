Limestone County Sheriff: Man attacks person unloading groceries, forces them into home at gunpoint

A 35-year-old man was arrested after attacking a person unloading groceries and stealing cash in Limestone County.
Tervarius Eugene Horton was charged with robbery and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
About 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a robbery call in the 15000 block of Cannon Road in Elkmont.
When deputies arrived, the offender had already fled the scene.
Deputies say the victim had been unloading groceries when approached by Horton pointing a gun at them. Horton forced the victim into the home and began to choke them while pointing a pistol at them.
The sheriff's office says Horton shot the gun several times in the house before taking the victim’s keys and unlawfully entering the victim’s vehicle where he removed cash.
Deputies say the victim ran from the scene to a neighbor’s home, but Horton chased them and shot the gun more times.
When Horton saw witnesses, he fled the area.
Investigators located Horton’s vehicle on Lydia Corey Road, but Horton had run away. Investigators ran after Horton and arrested him.
Horton is being held without bond at the Limestone County Detention Facility.