Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin wins Republican primary election

With just over 11,000 votes, Joshua McLaughlin has won the Republican primary election for Limestone County sheriff.
McLaughlin is already serving in the role after being appointed in 2021 by Gov. Kay Ivey, who also won a Republican nomination Tuesday. He previously served as chief investigator in the Limestone County District Attorney's office.
McLaughlin faced four opponents in the Tuesday's primary election, including some who had served in the sheriff's office. In the end, he received 59.63% of the vote, with 11,008 voters casting their ballot in his favor.
Fred Sloss, former chief deputy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, received 3,757 votes, or 20.35%. Retired state trooper Chris Carter received 2,692 votes, or 14.58%.
Rounding out the list was Jeff Kilpatrick with 656 votes, or 3.55%, and Eric Redd with 347 votes, or 1.88%.