Limestone County sheriff: Good Samaritan shoots, kills suspect in robberies

A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore, Alabama, and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
According to the sheriff’s office, “a Good Samaritan (former U.S. Marine), legally armed with his personal protection weapon, observed the robbery outside the front door. Upon Henry exiting the store, the Good Samaritan gave several verbal commands for Henry to drop his gun; however, Henry did not comply. Instead, Henry pointed his weapon at the Good Samaritan and, upon doing so, was immediately shot.”
Henry died at the scene.
All stolen funds were recovered and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.