Limestone County Schools educating students about the dangers of fentanyl

Kids in schools are facing a number of dangers that most people didn't when in the classroom.
"It's definitely a pressing issue with drugs and vapes and alcohol," Ardmore High School Junior Ashlyn Mullins said.
She knows what to watch out for, but Mullins didn't know about a hidden danger that's starting to impact students—fentanyl.
"It's scary to think about for sure," Mullins said.
Mike Reese is working with Operation Save Teens to educate kids about those hidden dangers.
He says in his 40 year career as a state trooper he never saw anything like it, especially now that it's being laced in everything from weed to vapes and even candy!
"We're always one half step away from a tragedy," Reese said.
A tragedy that's all too familiar to him after his son Matt overdosed nearly two years ago by taking heroin laced with fentanyl.
"He was loving. He was kind. He was considerate," Mike said. " My son was raised by the time he was little warned about drugs and alcohol. He was one that made a bad choice, and then the choices controlled him after that."
Mike hopes by having this tough conversation he can help prevent at least one kid from making those same bad choices.
"We don't want them to overdose. We don't want them to be the one that can't walk away from it," Mike said.
So far, it's been effective.
"I would definitely think twice," Carter Richardson, who is a senior, said.
Operation Save Teens will go to schools across Limestone County for the next two weeks.
This was the first year the presentation was given at Ardmore High School. Principal Glenn Bryant says it's an important discussion they will continue to have in the future.
"We want our kids to be aware of we want them to know how dangerous it is. We want to know how prevalent it is. And we want them to know that they need to make great choices all the time so that they don't have to face anything like that," Principal Bryant said.
He also urges parents to talk to their kids about making right choices as well.