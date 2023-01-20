Limestone County Schools educates students on dangers of fentanyl with Operation Save Teens

Kids in schools are facing a number of dangers that most adults didn't in the classroom.
"It's definitely a pressing issue, with drugs and vapes and alcohol," said Ashlyn Mullins, a junior at Ardmore High School.
She mostly knows what to watch out for, but Mullins didn't know about a hidden danger that's starting to impact students — fentanyl.
"It's scary to think about, for sure," Mullins said.
Mike Reese is working with Operation Save Teens to educate kids about those hidden dangers.
He said in his 40-year career as a state trooper, he never saw anything like fentanyl, especially now that it's being found in everything from marijuana to vapes and even candy.
"We're always one half-step away from a tragedy," Reese said.
It's the kind of tragedy that's all too familiar to him, as his son Matt overdosed nearly two years ago by taking heroin laced with fentanyl.
"He was loving. He was kind. He was considerate," Reese said. "My son was raised by the time he was little, warned about drugs and alcohol. He was one that made a bad choice, and then the choices controlled him after that."
Reese hopes by having this tough conversation with others, he can help prevent at least one kid from making those same bad choices.
"We don't want them to overdose. We don't want them to be the one that can't walk away from it," Reese said.
So far, it's been effective.
"I would definitely think twice," said Carter Richardson, a senior.
Operation Save Teens will go to schools across Limestone County for the next two weeks.
This was the first year that the presentation was given at Ardmore High School. Principal Glenn Bryant said it's an important discussion they will continue to have in the future.
"We want our kids ... to know how dangerous it is. We want them to know how prevalent it is. And we want them to know that they need to make great choices all the time, so that they don't have to face anything like that," Bryant said.
He urged parents to talk to their kids about making the right choices as well.