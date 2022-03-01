 Skip to main content
Limestone County schools drop mandatory mask-wearing on school buses

  • 0
Limestone County School System bus

The Limestone County School System no longer requires students to wear masks while on school buses.

The system announced the change Tuesday and put it into effect immediately. The change is due to the low Covid-19 positivity rates in the system.

This follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday said it no longer recommends universal masking in schools or on school buses when Covid-19 cases in the area have dropped.

The Transportation Security Administration has not yet updated its own directives. The TSA order requiring mask-wearing on school buses currently is set to expire March 18.

