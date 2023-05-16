Limestone County residents should keep an eye out for jury duty scam calls

A new scam call claiming that a citizen missed jury duty and needs to pay over the phone has surfaced in Limestone County.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, someone impersonating Chief Deputy Justin Flanagan called a Limestone County resident to inform them that they needed to make payment to the sheriff’s office over the phone for missing jury duty.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder to the public that they will “NEVER call and request payment from anyone over the phone for any reason.”
The sheriff’s office wants the public to be aware of the scam and to notify them at 256-232-0111 if more calls of this nature are received.
You can view the full Limestone County Sheriff's Office post below: