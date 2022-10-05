Limestone County poll worker fired over ID concerns; it belongs to AL GOP Chairman John Wahl

A Limestone County man says he was recently fired as a poll worker and inspector involving an ID he says didn't seem legit.
The ID belongs to Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl.
He says it was issued to him.
Clyde Martin told WAAY 31 he planned to work the polls in Limestone County for the primary elections in May, that is before he was terminated.
Now he says he'd like to know exactly what he did wrong.
Martin is a retired TVA Unit Supervisor.
He worked at the polls in Limestone County for several years.
Martin says he first interacted with Wahl, as a poll inspector, in 2020.
"He brought this photo ID out and I looked it over," Martin said. "I scrutinized it pretty well and I didn't feel comfortable with it, but I did let him vote with that voter ID because it did have a state seal on it and it looked like it was issued by the state."
When asked about the ID in question, Wahl told WAAY 31 in a statement on Wednesday he was asked to serve as a press secretary for the State Auditor’s Office.
Wahl says the press secretary ID card was issued for purposes of reflecting the position and to assist with his work for the office.
Fast forward to this year when Martin says he was selected to be poll inspector again in May.
As soon as he learned that, Martin says he reached out to Wahl.
"I sent an email out to Mr. Wahl and I said I am not going to accept that ID that you brought the last time again, so if you come to the poll and you want to vote, you'll have to vote provisional ballot," Martin said.
Martin says he "didn't want to deal with it at the polls."
Martin says Wahl contacted Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof after receiving the email.
"He said I threatened him and his family from not being able to vote properly," Wahl said.
The Secretary of State's Office said in a statement to WAAY 31 on Wednesday "the badge is not a valid voter ID. It does not meet the standard of any voter ID requirements listed under Code of Alabama Section 17-9-30."
Martin says he still doesn't understand why he was terminated from working the polls.
"I have not gotten any answers from Judge Woodruff as to why I was terminated," Martin said.
Wahl told WAAY 31 he has a great deal of respect for the election process and feels terrible if anything was done incorrectly.
"One of the things people have brought up is they think I have a grudge with John Wahl and I don't," Martin said.
Martin says he just has some concerns about how the situation was handled.
"As a matter of fact I am a Republican, so I am not out to get somebody," Martin said. "I am not trying to cross lines here and get somebody else in trouble and I never wanted to damage John in this way, but that photo ID doesn't look good at all."
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to a voting inspector on the phone Wednesday evening.
She says she was working the polls in May and Wahl came in with the same ID.
She says she feels he needs to be respectful of the laws the Republican party has set up.
WAAY 31 also reached out to Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler and the Alabama Department of Finance for comment on this story.
We're waiting to hear back.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.