Limestone County poll worker fired after concerns about ID belonging to ALGOP Chairman John Wahl

A Limestone County man says he was recently fired as a poll worker and inspector over an identification card he says didn't seem legit.
The ID belonged to Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl.
Wahl said it was issued to him.
Clyde Martin told WAAY 31 he planned to work the polls in Limestone County for the primary elections in May — that is, before he was terminated.
Now he says he'd like to know exactly what he did wrong.
Martin is a retired unit supervisor for the Tennessee Valley Authority. He worked at voting polls in Limestone County for several years.
Martin said he first interacted with Wahl as a poll inspector in 2020.
"He brought this photo ID out, and I looked it over," Martin said. "I scrutinized it pretty well, and I didn't feel comfortable with it, but I did let him vote with that voter ID because it did have a state seal on it and it looked like it was issued by the state."
When asked about the ID in question, Wahl told WAAY 31 in a statement Wednesday that he was asked to serve as a press secretary for the State Auditor’s Office.
Wahl said the press secretary ID card was issued for purposes of reflecting the position and to assist with his work for the office.
Fast forward to this year, when Martin said he was selected to be poll inspector again in May and reached out to Wahl.
"I sent an email out to Mr. Wahl, and I said I am not going to accept that ID that you brought the last time again, so if you come to the poll and you want to vote, you'll have to vote provisional ballot," Martin said.
Martin said he "didn't want to deal with it at the polls."
Martin said Wahl contacted Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof after receiving the email. "He said I threatened him and his family from not being able to vote properly."
The Secretary of State's Office said in a statement to WAAY 31 on Wednesday "the badge is not a valid voter ID. It does not meet the standard of any voter ID requirements listed under Code of Alabama Section 17-9-30."
Martin said he still doesn't understand why he was terminated from working the polls.
"I have not gotten any answers from Judge Woodruff as to why I was terminated," Martin said.
Wahl told WAAY 31 he has a great deal of respect for the election process and feels terrible if anything was done incorrectly.
"One of the things people have brought up is they think I have a grudge with John Wahl, and I don't," Martin said.
Martin said he just has some concerns about how the situation was handled.
"As a matter of fact, I am a Republican, so I am not out to get somebody," Martin said. "I am not trying to cross lines here and get somebody else in trouble, and I never wanted to damage John in this way, but that photo ID doesn't look good at all."
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to a voting inspector on the phone Wednesday evening.
That inspector said she was working the polls in May, and Wahl came in with the same ID. She said she feels he needs to be respectful of the laws the Republican party has set up.
WAAY 31 also reached out to Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler and the Alabama Department of Finance for comment on this story.
We're waiting to hear back.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.