Limestone County mother faces new indictment for the 2019 murder of her baby

A mother arrested in 2019 for the murder of her 13-month-old baby faces a new indictment.
According to court documents, the State of Alabama obtained a superseding indictment for Elizabeth Anne Case Thursday. The indictment states she is charged with murder, manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse.
Court documents say the state requests the previous capital murder case from 2019 be dismissed without prejudice and that any pleadings filed from 2019’s case be transferred to the new indictment.
Case’s baby died after being locked inside a hot car in 2019. According to officials, Case went dumpster diving around both Madison and Limestone counties while the child was in the car.
She remains in Limestone County Jail without bond.
PREVIOUS: Toney woman charged with murder after Limestone County deputies say she left child in car overnight