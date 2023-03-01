 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Limestone County man seeking ‘little girl’ on Facebook arrested on child pornography-related charges

  Updated
  • 0
Ricky David Grimes

An Elkmont man faces multiple charges after allegedly asking for a “little girl” on social media.

Ricky Davis Grimes, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 20 it learned Grimes “was making a disturbing post in a Facebook group asking if anyone had a "little girl" for him. This post also indicated that Grimes was holding a 13-year-old child and seeking another little girl.”

Investigators searched Grimes’ residence that day. They didn’t find a child, but did locate electronic devices they said Grimes tried to destroy.

Images of child pornography were found on the devices, the sheriff’s office said.

More devices were found when Grimes was arrested Tuesday. The sheriff’s office has not said if any criminal material was found.

Grimes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond is set at $62,000.

"I would like to commend my investigators for thoroughly investigating these alleged disturbing crimes against children,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “ I also want to thank those in our community who reported Grimes's Facebook post. As always, if you see something, say something."

