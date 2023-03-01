Limestone County man seeking ‘little girl’ on Facebook arrested on child pornography-related charges

An Elkmont man faces multiple charges after allegedly asking for a “little girl” on social media.
Ricky Davis Grimes, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 20 it learned Grimes “was making a disturbing post in a Facebook group asking if anyone had a "little girl" for him. This post also indicated that Grimes was holding a 13-year-old child and seeking another little girl.”
Investigators searched Grimes’ residence that day. They didn’t find a child, but did locate electronic devices they said Grimes tried to destroy.
Images of child pornography were found on the devices, the sheriff’s office said.
More devices were found when Grimes was arrested Tuesday. The sheriff’s office has not said if any criminal material was found.
Grimes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond is set at $62,000.
"I would like to commend my investigators for thoroughly investigating these alleged disturbing crimes against children,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “ I also want to thank those in our community who reported Grimes's Facebook post. As always, if you see something, say something."