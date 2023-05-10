Limestone County man charged with sex crimes, trafficking after report of sexual assault

A Limestone County man is in custody on sex crime charges.
Chas Haun Stiles Jr., 77, has been charged with first-degree human trafficking, sodomy, and sexual abuse, along with enticing a child for immoral purposes. There was a report of a sexual assault within Stiles' home on Snake Road. The sheriff's deputies took Stiles to the Limestone County Detention Facility after a search of the home and conducted an interview. Deputies found probable cause to arrest and charge Stiles. His relation to the minor is still unclear.
Beth Jackson at the National Children's Advocacy Center said trafficking involves the solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes, and interactions online can cause situations like this to unfold.
"We know a lot of enticement, even with the people we know, is done through social media and online, and I think one of the things parents and caretakers can do is just warn children," Jackson said.
Jackson said warning children to avoid online individuals questioning them heavily about personal information or promising love and acceptance and asking to be kept a secret. She also said certain risk factors can put children in these situations.
"A lot of times, it comes from the family background - what's going on within the family," Jackson said. "There are risk factors with substance abuse, other types of physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse going on."
Jackson said monitoring and having healthy conversations are important as soon as a child has access to the internet through any device.
Stiles is in jail pending an Aniah's Law hearing where he could get bond.
He has a hearing set for Thursday morning.