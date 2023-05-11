Limestone County man charged with sex crimes against a minor will not make bond

The Limestone County man accused of human trafficking and sexually abusing a minor will not make bond after his first court hearing.
Chas Stiles, 77, appeared in front of a judge for a Thursday bond hearing with his family in the courtroom. The judge heard what has been discovered from an investigator with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The judge also listened to the 911 call that led deputies to the home on Snake Road Monday morning.
In this call made by two juveniles, a young male on the line told the dispatcher that Stiles began touching and raping him at eight. He said that it still happens to this day and that Stiles threatened to kill him if he ever spoke about it. He and the other minor on the phone urged the dispatcher to send backup because of the large number of guns they said Stiles keeps in his home.
The juvenile said he had video evidence of his encounters with Stiles and would show investigators when they arrived. The juvenile told the investigator that Stiles would take him to the property's workshop or out into the woods on a golf cart, where the alleged sex crimes would happen. The videos shown to the investigator Monday were timestamped for earlier that morning. Based on the clothing the juvenile and Stiles were wearing, the investigator confirmed that it had occurred that same day.
The contents of the video are too graphic to go into detail, but the acts described by the investigator were all sexual and disturbing. The investigator also said that the juvenile said Stiles would pay him after these acts, and in one of the videos, the juvenile states, "Maybe I'll get a $10 consolation prize."
The judge watched a video of investigators questioning Stiles, where he admits to having sexual contact with the juvenile. At the start of the video, Stiles said he is unsure where they got the idea that he abused or trafficked the juvenile. Stiles denied any inappropriate contact.
That is until investigators show Stiles the video evidence of the encounters with the juvenile from earlier that day.
Then Stiles begins to claim that the juvenile set him up over the course of a few weeks and would do things to bring up sexual topics with him - such as pulling up inappropriate sites on Stiles' phone, exposing himself to Stiles and pulling down Stiles' pants. Stiles then said the juvenile propositioned him, asking him to have sex for money. The investigator told the court that when he spoke with the juvenile, he showed him $25 in cash that Stiles allegedly gave him the week before.
And Stiles did admit in the interrogation video to paying the juvenile after sexual acts. Stiles also said in the video, "Did I learn a lesson? Well, I got caught for one," and "Some people make some serious mistakes." The evidence presented today and any other evidence submitted will go to a grand jury, which will look for probable cause to indict Stiles. For now, Stiles will remain in jail because he is not eligible for bond in the sodomy or human trafficking cases.