Limestone County man arrested for multiple drug-related charges

A Limestone county man was arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Brandon Bolden, 28, was arrested on Saturday for trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Officers with the Decatur Police Department had been conducting a foot patrol at 104 12th Ave. NW, the location of Nash’s BBQ, when they encountered Bolden. Bolden ran from the officers upon the encounter, causing officers to pursue Bolden.
According to the Decatur officers, they observed Bolden toss multiple items over a fence and into the roadway during the pursuit. Following a brief struggle, Bolden was detained.
Officers found a large quantity of opiate pills that Bolden had discarded. They also recovered marijuana and a firearm from his vehicle.
Bolden faced the above charges after Vice Narcotics Unit investigators responded to the scene.
Bolden was booked into the Morgan County jail. Bond was set at $101,800.