Limestone County man arrested after series of burglaries

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY... At 438 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Northern Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Alabama A And M University and Harvest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding has been reported in multiple locations across northern Huntsville and Monrovia. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED