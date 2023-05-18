 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY...

At 438 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Alabama
A And M University and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Flash flooding has been reported in
multiple locations across northern Huntsville and Monrovia.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Limestone County man arrested after series of burglaries

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicholas Ferguson

Nicholas Ferguson

Nicholas Ferguson was arrested for multiple charges following a series of burglaries, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Steve Rogers responded to a burglary in the 9000 block of Highway 31 in Tanner about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Rogers relayed the description of Ferguson to the rest of his team after recognizing him while viewing the security video that captured the crime.

Ferguson was later spotted at the 6000 block of Towe Road. He was standing with two stolen shotguns along with several bags of stolen jewelry, tools and medication.

When a deputy confronted Ferguson, he ran into the woods. Huntsville Police Department’s K-9 unit assisted by tracking Ferguson and detained him without incident.

Another burglary was reported in the 19000 block of Nuclear Plant Road after his arrest. Ferguson also had the items that were reported stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Ferguson was charged with two counts of burglary, identity theft, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

In addition, Ferguson had two outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property and burglary.

Bond is set at $52,000 but has been revoked due to prior charges of robbery and theft.

